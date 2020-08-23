Cody Latimer Released by Washington Football Team; Currently on Exempt List

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team announced Sunday they have released receiver Cody Latimer.

As John Keim of ESPN noted, Latimer has been on the commissioner's exempt list since July as he faces eight charges stemming from an arrest on May 16. He has been charged with four felonies that include second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The police report alleges Latimer fired a gun during a poker game. He is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

Latimer was heading into his first year with Washington after joining the team as a free agent in March.

The 2014 second-round pick had four relatively quiet years with the Denver Broncos before signing with the New York Giants, where he became a more consistent part of the offensive attack.

He finished 2019 with a career-high 24 catches for 300 yards while adding two touchdowns. He also started 10 games with the Giants after tallying just five starts in his first five seasons combined.

Latimer could have provided Washington with depth and experience as a proven player in an otherwise young receiving corps led by second-year player Terry McLaurin.

The team added Dontrelle Inman earlier this month, potentially filling the role originally slated for Latimer while now becoming the only receiver on the roster with more than three years of NFL experience.