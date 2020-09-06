Jon Moxley Beats MJF, Retains AEW World Title at All Out 2020

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Jon Moxley defeated MJF at All Out on Saturday night to retain the AEW World Championship.

The rivalry between the two men began shortly after Fight For The Fallen in July when Moxley successfully defended the AEW world title against Brian Cage after Taz threw in the towel.

MJF made it clear afterward that he felt he was deserving of the next title shot since he was undefeated in singles competition and had yet to be granted a one-on-one match for a championship in All Elite Wrestling.

To aid in his pursuit, MJF launched something akin to a presidential campaign. He referred to Moxley as "Dictator Jon" and claimed the champion was attempting to hold down rising stars such as himself in the company.

He was eventually granted a title match, but Darby Allin stepped ahead of him in line, meaning MJF would face the winner of Moxley vs. Allin at All Out.

The sharp-tongued villain launched a sneak attack on Moxley when he got involved in the match by hitting him in the face with the title. The champion managed to recover and win, but he was out for revenge.

On an ensuing episode of Dynamite, MJF went to the ring surrounded by Wardlow and security. He tried to get the jump on Moxley by cutting off the aisles he usually enters through, but Mox was able to outsmart his rival.

Moxley entered the arena through the normal entrance way, stormed into the ring and laid MJF out with an emphatic Paradigm Shift DDT.

MJF appeared on the next episode of Dynamite wearing a neck brace and was flanked by his attorney, Mark Sterling, who called for AEW to ban the Paradigm Shift DDT since it was a dangerous move.

While MJF was clearly trying to get inside Moxley's head, it didn't work, and the titleholder was able to further cement his status as the longest-reigning AEW world champion.

