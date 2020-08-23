WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 23, 2020
"You'll never see it coming," WWE promised ahead of Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.
But what was "it?"
Maybe a major title change in one of the six championship bouts on a stacked match card? Perhaps it was a shocking conclusion to the increasingly psychological battle between Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt? Could it have been an appearance by the chaotic Retribution?
The question hovered over the night's proceedings like a dark cloud, threatening to rain on The Biggest Party of the Summer.
What was the answer and how might it affect the WWE Universe moving forward?
Find out with this recap of Sunday's extravaganza.
Match Card
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Bayley
- United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
- Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
- No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Asuka has demonstrated some extraordinary in-ring chemistry with both Bayley and Sasha Banks. If those matches are allowed to be what they can be, and those in power can resist the urge to overbook them as they did at last month's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, do not be surprised if this year's event is defined by the two contests.
The action kicks off at 7 p.m. on WWE Network and traditional pay-per-view outlets.
United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
The night’s in-ring festivities began on the Kickoff Show, dubbed her “last hurrah” by longtime on-screen personality Renee Young, with a United States Championship defense by Apollo Crews against MVP. The contest, the culmination of two months of feuding, was Crews’ opportunity to prove to the mouthpiece of The Hurt Business that he made the right choice by going it alone.
MVP controlled for a bit before the match spilled to the arena floor. A dramatic near count-out led to a Crews comeback.
Moments later, MVP tried for the Playmaker but Crews escaped and delivered the toss powerbomb for the successful title defense.
After the match, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley hit the ring but Crews escaped a beatdown, his title reign intact.
Result
Crews defeated MVP
Grade
C
Analysis
This wasn’t as good as their first match a few weeks back on Raw.
Neither man really ever hit their groove and there was not much in the way of a story to speak of. Crews winning was never really in doubt, either.
The match being demoted to the Kickoff Show, despite being relatively high-profile on Monday nights, certainly hurt its overall effect, too.
Hopefully, both Crews and The Hurt Business can resume their runs tomorrow on Raw because this felt like a step down from what they had accomplished in the weeks ahead of the show.