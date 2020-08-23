WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

"You'll never see it coming," WWE promised ahead of Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

But what was "it?"

Maybe a major title change in one of the six championship bouts on a stacked match card? Perhaps it was a shocking conclusion to the increasingly psychological battle between Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt? Could it have been an appearance by the chaotic Retribution?

The question hovered over the night's proceedings like a dark cloud, threatening to rain on The Biggest Party of the Summer.

What was the answer and how might it affect the WWE Universe moving forward?

Find out with this recap of Sunday's extravaganza.