Kobe Bryant Honored on His Birthday in Nike Video Narrated by Kendrick Lamar

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

On what would have been his 42nd birthday, Nike paid tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Nike released a video narrated by rapper Kendrick Lamar that focused on the message of people bettering themselves, just as Kobe implored others to do during his life:

Also, Nike linked out to a section of its website celebrating "Mamba Week," which is a platform for athletes to spread important lessons.

The Lakers wished Bryant a happy birthday as well:

Bryant died in January at the age of 41 when the helicopter transporting him and several others—including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant—crashed in Calabasas, California, en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Kobe is remembered as one of the greatest players in NBA history, as he was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Bryant also ranks fourth on the NBA's career scoring list with 33,643 points behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron James.

As successful as Kobe was on the court, he became just as successful off of it after the end of his basketball career.

He had several successful business ventures, won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball and wrote multiple children's books as well.

Bryant also became a mentor to many athletes in retirement, including tennis star Naomi Osaka and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

Kobe left an indelible mark on the sports world, and Nike is ensuring that his memory lives on even after his death.