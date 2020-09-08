Ranking the Top CFB Defensive Backs Set to Play This Fall

0 of 15

John Bazemore/Associated Press

A lot of things factor into making a great defensive back, and much of it cannot be measured in stat lines.

It's easy to pull up a player's tackle sheet, see how many interceptions he had or look at pass deflections. But there are plenty of times when great defensive backs don't have loaded box scores because opponents stay away from them.

Addition of value for defensive backs sometimes equals a subtraction of stats.

From the snap-and-clear mentality necessary to play the position to lockdown capability to the swagger to go against athletic receivers, stare them down and hop back on that island play after play, it takes a special athlete with a short memory to play in the secondary.

Some great cornerbacks and safeties return to college football in 2020, even though two Power Five conferences are on hiatus and even with all the talent off to the NFL a year ago.

The star value took a hit since guys like Washington's Elijah Molden, Ohio State's Shaun Wade and Stanford's Paulson Adebo won't suit up as their conferences hit a pandemic pause, but plenty will still take the field.

Narrowly missing the list were Florida's Kaiir Elam, Virginia's Joey Blount, Iowa State's Greg Eisworth II, TCU's Ar'Darius Washington and Texas Tech's DaMarcus Fields.

Let's rank the sport's top defensive backs for the upcoming season.