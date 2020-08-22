Raiders Rumors: Former Lions RB Theo Riddick Signs 1-Year Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Theo Riddick has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Raiders will give Riddick a one-year contract to provide depth in the backfield.

After signing with the Denver Broncos in August 2019, Riddick suffered a fractured shoulder during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was placed on injured reserve and didn't play in the regular season.

Riddick spent the first six years of his career with the Detroit Lions. A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2013, he has appeared in 84 games.

During his time in Detroit, Riddick was primarily used as a receiver out of the backfield. The 29-year-old caught at least 53 passes every season from 2015 to 2018. He finished second on the team with five touchdown receptions in 2016.

The Raiders currently have Josh Jacobs as their starting running back. He's expressed a desire to have a bigger role in the passing game after catching just 20 passes as a rookie.

The reported addition of Riddick, as well as the presence of Jalen Richard, could indicate the Raiders are still unsure of Jacobs' ability to become a receiver.