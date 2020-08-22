Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Active for Game 3 vs. Blazers After Thumb Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Rajon Rondo is back for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Head coach Frank Vogel announced the point guard will be active in Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night as the Lakers look to take a 2-1 series lead.

Rondo suffered a thumb injury during a practice session inside the NBA bubble in mid-July and was projected to miss six to eight weeks.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 games this season, but his playoff experience will likely help the Lakers most.

Los Angeles has looked out of rhythm on offense over the last few weeks, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis forced to carry too much of the load. That didn't work in Game 1, as Portland stunned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed 100-93 to take a 1-0 first-round lead.

The Lakers bounced back in Game 2 with a 111-88 victory and can build on that with the addition of Rondo.

In 105 playoff games, the guard has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 37.6 minutes per night. While it's unlikely he'll see as many minutes for the Lakers in Game 3, his return should take pressure off the likes of James and Alex Caruso, who have seen increased ball-handling duties in recent weeks.

Rondo will need time to get back into his rhythm—and doing so in the playoffs won't be easy—making it worth watching just how often Vogel plays his point guard Saturday.