Seahawks' Branden Jackson Stretchered Off at Practice After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson was stretchered off the field after being knocked unconscious due to a helmet-to-helmet hit during Saturday's scrimmage.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Jackson had feeling in his extremities but was loaded onto a backboard and taken off in an ambulance.

The play occurred in the second quarter of Saturday's scrimmage, with Carroll saying Jackson collided with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

"I believe he will be OK it sounds like, hopefully. Just praying for healing and all that," Russell Wilson said.

Jackson is entering his fifth NFL season after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016. The 27-year-old originally signed with the Oakland Raiders, appearing in three games as a rookie.

The Seahawks signed Jackson to their practice squad in September 2017. He made his debut for the team Oct. 8, 2017, against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season was Jackson's most productive year in the NFL. The Pennsylvania native appeared in a career-high 15 games during the regular season and both of Seattle's playoff games. He recorded 20 combined tackles and two sacks.