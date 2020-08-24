Updated Championship Odds for NBA Playoff Teams

0 of 14

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

While some NBA playoff teams' seasons are quickly coming to an end, the race for a championship is still wide-open at the top.

Some of the title favorites like the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers have already lost a game or two in their first-round series, while the sixth-seeded Utah Jazz have jumped out to a surprising 3-1 series lead over the third-seeded Denver Nuggets.

The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors have looked terrific, albeit against inferior or injured competition, and the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have refused to lay down despite being heavy underdogs. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are the only eliminated teams to date, swept by the Celtics and Raptors, respectively.

So, what does this mean for every team's championship odds?

Here's how the remaining 14 stack up in the 2019-20 title chase.