Knicks Rumors: Devin Vassell 'Has Some Fans at Madison Square Garden'

Though the New York Knicks were one of the biggest losers in the NBA draft lottery, they should still have quality options at No. 8.

Among those likely available is Florida State guard Devin Vassell, who reportedly "has some fans at Madison Square Garden," according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The team has "extensively" scouted North Carolina guard Cole Anthony and had a video interview with point guard Killian Hayes, who plays in Germany.

Begley also reported the Knicks could use the No. 8 pick to help trade for a star player or trade down.

If the team does draft Vassell, it would add one of the better two-way players in the class. The 6'7" guard was the go-to option for the Seminoles last season, averaging 12.7 points per game on a 20.0 usage percentage, per Sports Reference, while adding 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game.

He hit 41.5 percent of his three-point shots and 49.0 percent of his field goals, helping him rank second in the ACC in box plus/minus.

His production on both ends could translate well to the next level, giving him the floor of a three-and-D contributor and the ceiling of an impact player on a contending team. Vassell could also fit well with Tom Thibodeau's style of play as he begins his tenure as the Knicks coach.

After drafting RJ Barrett last year, New York could land another quality option on the wing to build around.