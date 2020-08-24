7 NBA Starters Who Need to Be Traded This Offseason

0 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

Now that the NBA playoffs are underway and the draft lottery has taken place, a more concrete sense of the offseason is setting in. Whether it’s seeing how their team performed in the bubble or officially knowing where their 2020 draft pick is, front offices around the league are quickly establishing direction for their offseason plans.

One aspect of every offseason is the trade market. Though coronavirus-induced financial losses might make teams especially risk-averse this year, there are clubs both in and outside the postseason picture that could be in need of revamping anyway.

Today, through the lens of eight players, we’re looking at seven of those teams who could be a trade away from breaking through for the foreseeable future.

A logistical note: We’re only talking about players who will realistically be traded. That rules out the notoriously well-paid duo of Blake Griffin and John Wall, as well as Ben Simmons, whose absence from the playoffs could be used as an excuse for the Sixers to give it another go with him and Joel Embiid.