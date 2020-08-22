Manchester United's Harry Maguire Released from Custody, Pleads Not Guilty

Michael Varaklas/Associated Press

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released from custody on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday after pleading not guilty to charges of violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official.

According to Greek newspaper Proto Thema (h/t Jamie Jackson and Helena Smith of the Guardian), Maguire's trial was postponed until Tuesday. He was allowed to go free and return to the United Kingdom if he so chose.

Maguire and two friends are alleged to have been involved in a brawl inside and outside a bar on the neighboring island of Mykonos on Thursday.

Per Jackson and Smith, Maguire's legal team said Maguire reacted to someone attacking his sister with a "sharp object."

A source told the Mykonos Voice: "When that happened and he saw his sister in such a state [he] became incensed."

The 27-year-old Maguire is a Sheffield, England, native who serves as the captain of Manchester United. He has also made 26 appearances for the English national team since 2017.

Maguire began his senior career at Sheffield United before moving on to Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Leicester City. United purchased Maguire from Leicester last year for £80 million, a world-record transfer fee for a defender.

During the 2019-20 season, Maguire played every minute in the Premier League for his club while helping them to a third-place finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.