Mark Davis Nicknames Raiders' Allegiant Stadium 'The Death Star'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has either never seen a Star Wars movie or has offered a bleak outlook for the franchise's future as it prepares to play in a new home.

Addressing the team before Friday's practice (h/t USA Today's Doug Farrar), Davis compared Allegiant Stadium to the Death Star:

“Greetings. Welcome to the Death Star, where our opponent’s dreams come to die. My father always said that the greatness of the Raiders is in its future. Well, today, that future really starts. This magnificent stadium was built on the backs of thousands of players, coaches, administrators, and fans, who for the last 60 years have proudly worn the Silver and Black. This is our field of dreams. This is our house. The stadium’s personality will be defined by you, so take pride every time you step on this field wearing these famed black jerseys and silver helmets. You are the Raiders."

Proper versions of the Death Star were featured in Star Wars, which Luke Skywalker destroyed, and Return of the Jedi.

The latter movie saw the Galactic Empire in the midst of building a bigger Death Star, but the Rebel Alliance foiled Emperor Palpatine's plan to lure them into a trap, and Lando Calrissian used the Millennium Falcon to destroy the Death Star's power core, causing it to blow up.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Starkiller Base is basically another Death Star that, like the others before it, is blown up by the Resistance near the end of the movie.

Allegiant Stadium does have some futuristic elements to its design and wouldn't be out of place in a Star Wars movie, but the last thing Davis should be doing is comparing it to the Death Star if the Raiders hope to have any success.