Francis Ngannou Wants UFC Fight vs. Jon Jones over Derrick Lewis Rematch

Francis Ngannou is doing his best to campaigning for multiple fights for himself instead of waiting for UFC to bring offers to him.

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Ngannou said he would take a "more lucrative" match against Jon Jones than a rematch against Derrick Lewis (warning: contains profanity):

The first order of business for Ngannou will be getting retribution against Stipe Miocic. UFC president Dana White said Wednesday on SportsCenter that the Predator will receive the first shot at the heavyweight champion.

"[Ngannou vs. Miocic is] definitely the fight that's going to happen at heavyweight now," White said. "Francis Ngannou has earned that title shot. Then we'll see what happens."

Miocic handed Ngannou his first loss in UFC when the two met for the heavyweight championship in January 2018. Ngannou followed that up six months later with another defeat by unanimous decision at the hands of Lewis.

Jones is teasing a move up to heavyweight after announcing on Monday he was vacating the light heavyweight title.

Even though nothing has been made official at this point, Jones is more than ready for a new challenge after going unbeaten in the 205-pound weight class since March 2010.

Ngannou has won four consecutive fights by first-round knockout or TKO that a potential showdown with Jones would seem like a major money bout for UFC.