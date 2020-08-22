Keep or Trade? What Every NBA Lottery Team Should Do with Its 1st-Round Pick

0 of 14

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft order is set, and you know what that means: The time has come, at long last, to instruct all 14 lottery teams about what to do with their first-round picks.

Offering advice none of these organizations asked for isn't as effortless as you might think. Directing front offices to trade first-rounders is fun and uncomplicated, but it demands more critical thought when weighing the circumstances.

And sheesh, are this year's circumstances heavy.

Never mind that the NBA is still sorting through the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, which could put a hold on or outright deter all major moves. The inbound rookie class isn't generating the usual amount of hype near the top. There's still plenty of talent to be mined, but the allure of potential superstardom isn't quite as strong.

All this draft doesn't have could make for an empty trade market. The external value of certain picks may not come close to matching what their placement infers, an inefficiency that would invite, if relegate, teams to standing pat.

Put another way: It's easy to say the Minnesota Timberwolves should deal the No. 1 pick or the Golden State Warriors should offload the No. 2 selection. It's also easy to pluck out names both might be interested in acquiring. But it's ridiculously difficult to match the cachet of top choices and all lottery spots with their actual market value. We're juggling reality, convention and the unknown all at the same time.

These challenges will be at the forefront of every directive. Trade mandates will not be taken lightly or issued without specific targets and scenarios (note: We're interested less in the timing of deals and exact packages and more committed to the meat-and-potatoes framework). When necessary, we will hedge.

Basically: To keep, not to keep or merely consider not to keep? That's the question.