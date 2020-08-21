The Rock Announces Deal to Buy XFL Is Official, Congratulates Partners

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Friday that his purchase of the XFL is now official:

Johnson's business partner and ex-wife, Dany Garcia, also tweeted about her excitement over being a part owner of the league:

It was announced this month that a group headed by Johnson had purchased the XFL for $15 million. The news release noted that the ownership group is hoping to have a season as soon as 2021 with a bubble concept in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The original XFL was founded by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and launched in 2001. The ratings were a success initially, but they dropped sharply over the course of the season and the league folded after just one year.

McMahon brought the XFL back this year, and it once again had strong ratings out of the gate, only for them to fall. The league received praise for some of its unique rules and the in-game sideline interviews of players after big plays.

Even so, the league ceased operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic and declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

Johnson, who rose to prominence under McMahon in WWE during the 1990s and 2000s before becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, is the type of big-name owner who could potentially help the XFL become a long-term success.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Rock has deep pockets and knows how to promote a product, so perhaps the third iteration of the XFL will be the one that manages to last more than one season.