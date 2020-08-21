Manchester United's Harry Maguire Detained in Greece After Allegedly Hitting Cop

Catherine Ivill/Associated Press

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained following a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos on Friday and will face charges from a public prosecutor, according to a police official.

George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas of Reuters reported the local police official said Maguire struck an officer during an argument. He was one of three people detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," the police official said. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

Manchester United released a statement about the situation:

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

The police official said Maguire and the two other people detained will be transported to the nearby island of Syros to face potential charges.

The brawl involved two groups of tourists, per Reuters.

Maguire played every minute for United during the 38-game Premier League season after his world-record transfer for a defender from Leicester City in July 2019. He's also made 26 appearances for England's national team.

In July, Maguire told Sky Sports (via John Skilbeck of Goal) the Red Devils needed to keep making positive strides next term after finishing third in the table to earn a UEFA Champions League berth.

"As a club we expect to be in the Champions League but the last few years have been tough," he said. "At the start of the season, the majority of people probably didn't expect us to be in the top four at the end of the season. We always had great faith in ourselves. Next season we've got to keep improving."

The Premier League announced fixtures for the 2020-21 campaign Thursday. The season kicks off Sept. 12, with Manchester United's first game set for Sept. 19 against Crystal Palace.