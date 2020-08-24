Report: Damian Lillard to Undergo MRI After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Lakers

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will undergo an MRI after exiting Monday night's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers with a right knee injury, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Lillard exited the game just past the midway point in the third quarter, with Portland trailing by 29 points. He was ruled out shortly after leaving the contest.

It was a tough night overall for the Blazers star, who recorded 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes.

Lillard is averaging 30 points, 8.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season, but his impact on the floor lately has gone well beyond those numbers.

The 30-year-old has become the ultimate catalyst for the Trail Blazers since the NBA returned from a 140-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and turned a middling Portland team into a legitimate threat in the Western Conference in just eight games.

Lillard caught fire inside the NBA bubble, scoring more than 30 points in five of eight seeding games including three straight games of more than 40 points to capture the eighth seed.

That set up a first-round matchup with the top-seeded Lakers. The Blazers shocked the top team in the West in Game 1 with a 100-93 victory but fell 111-88 in a Game 2 loss that saw Lillard exit with a dislocated left index finger, though he was available for Game 3 after X-rays came back negative.

Now the guard's status is in doubt once again and the Blazers' playoff chances will certainly take a hit.