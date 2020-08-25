Top 10 ACC Players Poised to Have a Breakout Year

0 of 10

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

For the past few years, the ACC has been Clemson and everybody else.

While Dabo Swinney's Tigers appear poised to return to the College Football Playoff this year, several other programs enter the 2020 season with legitimate hope as well.

A lot of that buzz stems from marquee players who could help elevate their programs. But guys like North Carolina's Sam Howell, Miami's D'Eriq King and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell need plenty of help.

Several players appear poised to have breakout seasons, from a Louisville quarterback who looks to surge to elite status like Lamar Jackson once did to a slew of runners to some exciting freshmen. Add Notre Dame to the equation for the 2020 season, and this year is going to be fascinating.

Factoring in opportunity to thrive, skill set, natural ability and team needs, let's take a look at the top 10 ACC players poised for a breakout season in 2020.