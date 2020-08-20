Video: Watch Padres Set MLB Record with Grand Slam in 4th Straight Game

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres just can't stop hitting grand slams.

The Texas Rangers can't help but give them up.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Padres smacked a grand slam against Texas, setting an MLB record in the process:

Eric Hosmer got to hit the homer on Thursday following a walk-off slam from Manny Machado on Wednesday. Wil Myers knocked one on Tuesday while Fernando Tatis Jr. got the party started with a grand slam on Monday.

If the Rangers didn't like how the Padres were playing earlier this week, they'll surely be furious after Thursday. Fortunately for Texas, this is the last time it'll see San Diego this season.