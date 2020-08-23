Kristaps Porzingis Won't Play for Mavericks vs. Clippers with Knee Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis will miss Sunday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers because of knee soreness that has been bothering him since Game 1, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

He had previously been regarded as probable to play despite a heel contusion, but the knee issue caused him to be a late scratch.

Though teammate Luka Doncic was cleared to play despite an ankle injury, Porzingis' absence creates significant problems for the Mavericks as they enter the day down 2-1 in the first-round series.

In his first year back since suffering a torn ACL, Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range. While certainly not on the scale of his torn ACL, he picked up a foot injury that left him out for a stretch of games to open January.

Signing the Latvian big man to a five-year, $158.3 million max extension represented a bit of a risk because it was unclear how he'd fit alongside Doncic.

Porzingis did exactly what the Mavs expected of him, stretching the floor on offense and providing an imposing presence inside on defense.

Removing him from the lineup would be a big blow for Dallas at this stage of the season. Dwight Powell's Achilles rupture depleted the team's depth at center, while Willie Cauley-Stein opted out of the NBA's restart.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Boban Marjanovic is an effective center for limited stretches but only notched 20-plus minutes six times this season.

Head coach Rick Carlisle will have a hard time figuring out how to compensate for Porzingis' absence.