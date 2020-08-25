Top 10 SEC Players Poised to Have a Breakout Year

0 of 10

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

A year ago, few people would have placed LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on the list of potential SEC breakout players, but the Bayou Bengals signal-caller burst out with a Heisman Trophy-winning season while leading head coach Ed Orgeron's team to a national title.

With a 10-game, SEC-only slate scheduled to begin Sept. 26, it's going to be interesting to see which unheralded stars emerge this time around.

The COVID-19 pandemic stunted the majority of spring practices across the nation, making it less likely exciting young quarterbacks like Alabama's Bryce Young, Tennessee's Harrison Bailey or LSU's Max Johnson begin the season as starters.

Still, don't count out the guys behind center by the end of the year.

Even so, the 10 most likely breakout SEC players mostly play at other positions, and the only quarterback on the list already has nearly a season of starting experience under his belt.

With a star-studded stable of running backs, a group of potentially elite defenders and some exciting pass-catchers sprinkled in, there are still plenty of capable candidates.

Factoring in opportunity to thrive, skill set, natural ability and team needs, let's take a look at the top 10 SEC players poised for breakout seasons in 2020.