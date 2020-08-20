Michigan's Ambry Thomas Declares for 2021 NFL Draft After Big Ten Postponement

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas announced Thursday he will declare for the 2021 NFL draft:

The news comes after the Big Ten postponed the 2020 fall football season Aug. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic and reaffirmed the decision Wednesday amid blowback from teams and fans.

Although the league's campaign could take place in the winter or spring, Thomas will forgo his final year of eligibility with the Wolverines and focus on the draft.

Thomas entered the year on the Thorpe Award watch list as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

He started all 13 games for Michigan last season, totaling 38 tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was tied for the highest-graded returning cornerback in the Big Ten.

He has a chance to be a first-round pick, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic listed him as the No. 3 senior cornerback in the class.

Thomas joins offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield as the second Michigan player to declare for the 2021 draft.