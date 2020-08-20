Russell Wilson on Antonio Brown Seahawks Rumors: 'We Want Playmakers'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson appeared to sign off on the idea of bringing in free-agent receiver Antonio Brown.

During an interview with CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora, Wilson referred to his brief time with Josh Gordon last year and offseason workouts with Brown and said the Seahawks "want playmakers for sure." Wilson also called Brown "one of the best receivers of all time."

The feeling is likely mutual. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in July that Brown "would love to play in Seattle."

Brown's talent has rarely been in doubt. He made six straight Pro Bowls from 2013 to 2018, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times.

Off-field allegations, however, have likely turned away teams that would otherwise be interested in signing the 32-year-old.

The New England Patriots released Brown last September after one of his former trainers filed a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

Another woman spoke with Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko and accused Brown of sexually inappropriate behavior. She was painting a mural when Brown walked up behind her while "holding a small hand towel over his genitals."

In June, Brown also pleaded no contest to a felony charge of burglary with battery and two misdemeanors that were tied to an alleged altercation with a moving truck driver in Hollywood, Florida.

The NFL handed Brown an eight-game suspension as a result of his plea.