The 5 Most Overused Cliches in MMA Commentary

Or, as I like to call it, the Joe Rogan special.

What makes it special? Rogan sees a deep submission hold and proclaims that the fighter is either about to tap, lose consciousness, or break a bone. More often than not, soon after those comments the fighter has escaped the predicament. At which point Rogan says something along the lines of "OK, he's out."

Imagine Rogan calling football.

"It's a touchdown, Mike! He's going all the way! This game's over. Oh, OK, now they've tackled him. 2nd-and-6 from their own 33."

Now let us try baseball.

"Home run! That's gonna clear the bases, Mike! Oh, wait, OK, the shortstop caught it."

If you don't want to take any of this from me, take it from this tweet. Or the fact that we were talking about this as part of a Joe Rogan Drinking Game—eight years ago.

I mean, I get it. The guy's excitable. The guy loves MMA. It's all good. And for the record, to me, Rogan is a pioneer in this sport. I think he's a good commentator, even if his halcyon days from an MMA broadcasting standpoint appear to be behind him. You can't blame him much, what with his other pursuits and becoming a trillionaire plus the fact that he's been on this UFC grind since before Sean O'Malley was even born, most likely.

But he's been using this little chestnut for a long time now. And it's by no means just a Rogan thing, either, though he certainly invented it. In fact, they all kind of do it now. It's like each guy wants to be the first one to "call" when someone will submit or go to sleep. But if my logic is correct, that wouldn't be fair if they didn't keep track of the ones they missed. My sense is the misses might outweigh the hits.