Clippers HC Doc Rivers Says Mavericks 'Playing Better Than Us Right Now'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers (left) talks with guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers in convincing fashion Wednesday night 127-114, and after the game, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was blunt about his team's performance.

"They're playing better than us right now," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

