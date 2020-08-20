Clippers HC Doc Rivers Says Mavericks 'Playing Better Than Us Right Now'

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers in convincing fashion Wednesday night 127-114, and after the game, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was blunt about his team's performance.

"They're playing better than us right now," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.