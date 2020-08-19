Zion Williamson Signed, Game-Used Rookie Shoes Sell for $24K at Auction

Kim Klement/Associated Press

NBA fans did not get to see Zion Williamson face LeBron James in the first round of the playoffs like many envisioned when the season restarted at Walt Disney World Resort, but they had the chance to win the shoes the New Orleans Pelicans rookie wore during a regular-season matchup.

Williamson's game-used signed shoes from a Feb. 25 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers sold through Fanatics Auctions on Wednesday for the winning bid of $24,000.

There was a minimum bid of $5,000 before bidding ended Wednesday.

The description on the auction website explains they are Air Jordan 34 "Bayou Boys" P.E. shoes that Williamson wore while finishing with 29 points and six rebounds in the loss. He signed his name on the left toe and "GAME USED 2/25/20 VS LAKERS 29 PTS 6 REBS" on the right toe with black felt-tip marker.

"These gold and tan shoes feature a reflective faux gator material with gator details that are inspired by Williamson's aggressive playing style down in the Bayou State," the website explained. "The sharp teeth accent at the base of the tongue represent the ferocious gators found in the swamps of the Bayou. The heel counters of the shoes are decorated with the words 'BAYOU' on the left shoe, and 'BOYS' on the right one."

The Pelicans made Williamson the face of the franchise when they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

While injuries surely cost him a realistic chance at Rookie of the Year, he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 24 games.