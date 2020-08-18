Raptors' Masai Ujiri's 2019 Altercation with Sheriff's Deputy Shown in New Video

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

New video released from the body camera of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy and security cameras inside Oracle Arena provided new angles of the altercation between the deputy and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

Lisa Fernandez of KTVU Fox 2 reported the news, noting Ujiri's attorneys said the footage shows deputy Alan Strickland was "undeniably the initial aggressor" on the floor after the Raptors clinched their NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

Fernandez detailed the footage that shows Strickland stopping Ujiri to check his credentials, which the Raptors president had.

However, Strickland put his arm out to stop Ujiri and then shoved him in the chest. He shoved Ujiri a second time after an onlooker grabbed Strickland's shoulder, which prompted the Raptors president to shove back.

"Why did you push me?" Ujiri asked the man, who said to "back the f--k up" during the altercation, according to Ujiri's attorneys. "I'm the president of the Raptors."

The Raptors issued a statement after the video was released, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Fernandez noted Strickland filed a federal lawsuit against Ujiri, the Raptors, Maple Leaf Entertainment and the NBA and said he suffered injuries to his head, jaw, chin and teeth from the altercation.

He also said Ujiri had a "violent predisposition" and had an "evil motive amounting to malice."

Ujiri's lawyers issued a 108-page response that says the video helps vindicate the Raptors president.

"Mr. Strickland used unnecessary and excessive force," the counterclaim says. "There was no reason to view Mr. Ujiri as a threat to anyone and no reason for Mr. Strickland to curse at Mr. Ujiri and forcefully shove him as numerous witnesses observed."

As far as the actual basketball, the altercation came after Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals in which the Raptors secured their 4-2 victory.

Golden State was playing without an injured Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in the game. However, Kawhi Leonard cemented his Raptors legacy by leading his side to victory in what turned out to be his only season on the team.