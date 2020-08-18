James Harden, Rockets Beat Chris Paul, Thunder 123-108 for Lopsided Game 1 Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2020

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) celebrates with guard James Harden (13) after making a three-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

Coming into the NBA postseason, there were major questions about how the Houston Rockets would fare while Russell Westbrook was sidelined with a quad injury. 

If Tuesday night was any indication, the Rockets should be just fine. 

Led by another vintage James Harden performance and a strong night from their role players, the Rockets smoked the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-108 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Mike D'Antoni told reporters Tuesday the team didn't have a timeline for Westbrook's return against his former team, but players like Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore and Jeff Green more than picked up the slack, combining for 57 points.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Add in a solid defensive performance and the Rockets were able to cruise. The Thunder will need to make some major adjustments ahead of Game 2.

              

Key Stats

James Harden, HOU: 37 points, 11 rebounds, 6-of-13 from three

Eric Gordon, HOU: 21 points, four assists

Jeff Green, HOU: 22 points, six rebounds, four assists

Danilo Gallinari, OKC: 29 points

Chris Paul, OKC: 20 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals

Steven Adams, OKC: 17 points, 12 rebounds

                    

James Harden Did His Thing

It's no secret that the Rockets want to let Harden go to work in isolation, or that he's either going to drive the basket or take a stepback three. 

But knowing it and stopping it are two entirely different things. 

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Harden was excellent yet again Tuesday night, dramatically outplaying Paul and carrying the load for the Rockets. Yes, he crucially had a lot of help, but Harden got his postseason off to a strong start. 

And that brought out all the takes:

Oklahoma City will be hoping to have Luguentz Dort back for Game 2 after he was unavailable Tuesday. Nobody else on the Thunder had much luck slowing down Harden.  

                 

OKC Needs Much More From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder

Paul shook off a slow start to nearly record a triple-double, and Gallinari was excellent throughout, but SGA and Schroder really struggled Tuesday. 

Scoring just nine points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field is not going to cut it from SGA, while Schroder (six points, 3-of-12 shooting) was even worse. 

Granted, Oklahoma City's offensive game plan was questionable, as the Thunder spent too many possessions eschewing any sort of movement for one-on-one play. That sort of strategy works when you have a player like Harden and a supporting cast specifically structured to play around him.

It didn't work for OKC on Tuesday, however, in large part because SGA and Schroder were poor.  

              

What's Next?

These teams will clash again in Thursday's Game 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.  

Related

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support the Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    Lakers in Breonna Taylor Hats

    Players arrive for Game 1 wearing hats demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers in Breonna Taylor Hats

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Idea for Every Lottery Team

    One trade every lottery team should consider making if they land the No. 1 pick Thursday 🌀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Idea for Every Lottery Team

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA, NBPA Agree to Voluntary Workouts

    League and NBPA reach agreement for teams who were not part of the Orlando restart to conduct group workouts in market

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA, NBPA Agree to Voluntary Workouts

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report