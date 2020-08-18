James Harden, Rockets Beat Chris Paul, Thunder 123-108 for Lopsided Game 1 Win

James Harden, Rockets Beat Chris Paul, Thunder 123-108 for Lopsided Game 1 WinAugust 19, 2020
Coming into the NBA postseason, there were major questions about how the Houston Rockets would fare while Russell Westbrook was sidelined with a quad injury.
If Tuesday night was any indication, the Rockets should be just fine.
Led by another vintage James Harden performance and a strong night from their role players, the Rockets smoked the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-108 in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Mike D'Antoni told reporters Tuesday the team didn't have a timeline for Westbrook's return against his former team, but players like Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore and Jeff Green more than picked up the slack, combining for 57 points.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Add in a solid defensive performance and the Rockets were able to cruise. The Thunder will need to make some major adjustments ahead of Game 2.
Key Stats
James Harden, HOU: 37 points, 11 rebounds, 6-of-13 from three
Eric Gordon, HOU: 21 points, four assists
Jeff Green, HOU: 22 points, six rebounds, four assists
Danilo Gallinari, OKC: 29 points
Chris Paul, OKC: 20 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals
Steven Adams, OKC: 17 points, 12 rebounds
James Harden Did His Thing
It's no secret that the Rockets want to let Harden go to work in isolation, or that he's either going to drive the basket or take a stepback three.
But knowing it and stopping it are two entirely different things.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Harden was excellent yet again Tuesday night, dramatically outplaying Paul and carrying the load for the Rockets. Yes, he crucially had a lot of help, but Harden got his postseason off to a strong start.
And that brought out all the takes:
Oklahoma City will be hoping to have Luguentz Dort back for Game 2 after he was unavailable Tuesday. Nobody else on the Thunder had much luck slowing down Harden.
OKC Needs Much More From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder
Paul shook off a slow start to nearly record a triple-double, and Gallinari was excellent throughout, but SGA and Schroder really struggled Tuesday.
Scoring just nine points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field is not going to cut it from SGA, while Schroder (six points, 3-of-12 shooting) was even worse.
Granted, Oklahoma City's offensive game plan was questionable, as the Thunder spent too many possessions eschewing any sort of movement for one-on-one play. That sort of strategy works when you have a player like Harden and a supporting cast specifically structured to play around him.
It didn't work for OKC on Tuesday, however, in large part because SGA and Schroder were poor.
What's Next?
These teams will clash again in Thursday's Game 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection
From court to concrete. We win together. Support the Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒