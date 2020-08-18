Report: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung to Headline Oct. 17 UFC Fight Night Card

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung will headline UFC Fight Night on Oct. 17 with a featherweight bout.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the news, noting the location for the fight that will take place at 145 pounds has not yet been determined. They were initially scheduled to face off last December in South Korea, but Ortega withdrew with a knee injury.

Jung defeated Frankie Edgar on that December card instead.

This will be the first fight for Ortega (14-1) since he lost to Max Holloway in December 2018 for his first career defeat.

Okamoto noted Jung took four years off from mixed martial arts to serve in the South Korea military, but he is 3-1 since returning with wins over Edgar, Dennis Bermudez and Renato Moicano. His loss came via knockout to Yair Rodriguez in a fight he was leading.

This is a highly anticipated battle for more than just their exploits as fighters.

Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie pointed out "things have gotten a little ugly between" them since Ortega confronted Korean rapper Jay Park, who is Jung's friend and manager in Las Vegas in March.

Ortega apologized for slapping Park in the face in an Instagram post and suggested he was avoiding signing the contract to fight.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jung responded with his own Instagram post that said "I am sure you are aware why I can't go to the states at this time. If you would come to Korea, I am ready even in July."