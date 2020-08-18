Fantasy Alert: Carson Wentz Compares Eagles Rookie Jalen Reagor to Julio Jones

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Carson Wentz thinks something Philadelphia Eagles and fantasy football players alike will want to hear.

He sees plenty of Julio Jones in rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted Wentz and Reagor have watched film together and shared comments from the latter:

"We watch a lot of clips with our routes and stuff like that, and he just says, 'You're explosive like Julio (Jones), you can run fast, you can jump high.' So he compares me to a lot of receivers.

"He's just saying certain routes, certain people can't run. He's just like, 'You can run those routes.' He’s putting it up there, he's putting it on me, he's putting it all on me and I'm willing to get better every day and work at it."

Despite the comparisons, some immediate differences stand out.

Reagor is listed at 5'11" and 197 pounds, while Jones is 6'3" and 220 pounds. Jones is also one of the most accomplished players in the league as a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who is coming off six straight seasons of more than 1,300 receiving yards.

Jones has led the league in receiving yards twice and helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl during the 2016 campaign.

Reagor is known for his speed and the explosiveness that Wentz highlighted, but he had 611 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in his final season at TCU. Those are not exactly Jones-like numbers, especially in a Big 12 conference that is not exactly known for its defense.

The comparisons to one of the best receivers are hyperbolic at this point, but Eagles fans can at least take solace knowing the quarterback is thrilled with Reagor's potential. That is all the more notable after Philadelphia dealt with a number of injuries at the wide receiver spot last year.

He should have plenty of openings to exploit in opposing secondaries as well if he is playing alongside a healthy Alshon Jeffery (currently dealing with a foot injury) and DeSean Jackson.