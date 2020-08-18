Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Selected as Senior Finalist for 2021 Football HOF

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson was selected as a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a vote from the Hall's Senior Committee.

"Thank you for the call. You made my day, and you made my life," Pearson told Hall of Fame President David Baker on the call informing him of the nomination. "How can I thank you? I'm crying, and I haven't cried in a long time. Happy tears. I've been waiting for this call for so long."

Pearson spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Cowboys, helping the team win the Super Bowl after the 1977 season. He was named first-team All-Pro three times.

The 69-year-old finished his career with 489 catches for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns, leading the NFL in receiving yards in 1977. He was named to the All-Decade team in 1970.

Only Harold Carmichael and Charlie Joiner had more catches during his time in the league (1973-83), and both are already in the Hall of Fame.

Pearson was chosen from a list of 12 candidates of all players whose careers ended at least 25 years ago. The Selection Committee will now hold a vote on Feb. 6, with 80 percent required for entry into the Hall of Fame.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I know there is one more hurdle to get over, but this is the closest I've been," Pearson said.

The Hall began considering senior finalists in 1972 and 47 people have been inducted in this way through 2019. There were 10 selected for induction in the 2020 "centennial class," in which Pearson was also a finalist.