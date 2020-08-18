Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys Honoring Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24

Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys Honoring Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24August 18, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers will wear the special-edition "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” alternative jerseys on 8/24 for Game 4 of the first round against Portland, according to the NBA’s Lockervision website. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, shared an image of the uniform, including a white heart patch with the No. 2 for Gigi https://t.co/QKGVmhnOXB
ESPN's Nick DePaula offered another look at the unis:
And Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times noted that the jerseys feature a "snakeskin print on the outside," a nod to Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname.
Game 4 of the team's opening-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.
Gordon Hayward Out 4 Weeks
Celtics forward suffered Grade 3 ankle sprain during last night's game vs. 76ers