Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys Honoring Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will wear the special-edition "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

ESPN's Nick DePaula offered another look at the unis:

And Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times noted that the jerseys feature a "snakeskin print on the outside," a nod to Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname.

Game 4 of the team's opening-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.