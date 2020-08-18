Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys Honoring Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

Sacramento Kings' DaQuan Jeffries, left, defends against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will wear the special-edition "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

ESPN's Nick DePaula offered another look at the unis:

And Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times noted that the jerseys feature a "snakeskin print on the outside," a nod to Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname. 

Game 4 of the team's opening-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.  

