Broncos QB Drew Lock 'Does a Lot of Cool S--t with His Arm' Says NFL Exec

After winning four of his five starts as a rookie, Drew Lock earned a lot of trust from the Denver Broncos coming into the 2020 season.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one NFC executive praised Lock's physical skill set before acknowledging there are still some things to clean up on the mental side.

"He does a lot of cool s--t with his arm," the executive said. "Physically talented. But needs to slow it down and play the game more from the neck up."

The Broncos left no doubt that Lock is their guy heading into 2020. There were no whispers that they might go after veterans Andy Dalton and Cam Newton in free agency, nor did general manager John Elway select a quarterback in the NFL draft.

Elway did give Lock a potentially elite playmaker on the outside by drafting Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th pick. He will pair with third-year wideout Courtland Sutton, who had 1,112 yards on 72 receptions last season.

Denver's top three quarterbacks are Lock, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Driskel has eight career starts in four seasons. Rypien is in his second season after going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019.

Lock showed tremendous promise after taking over as the starter in Week 13. The Missouri alum threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions with a 64.1 completion percentage.