Cardinals' Kyler Murray Has 'Got Some Magic to Him,' Says Veteran NFL QB

The biggest reason for optimism around the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and beyond is due in large part to second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, at least one veteran quarterback thinks Murray will be special because he's "got some magic to him."

Expectations were high for Murray going into his rookie season as the No. 1 overall pick. He answered a lot of questions by throwing for 3,722 yards, running for 544 yards, completing 64.4 percent of his passes and accounting for 24 total touchdowns. The 23-year-old was named Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Murray put up those numbers in 2019 without a traditional No. 1 wide receiver. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk both had more than 100 targets, but they are best utilized out of the slot.

The Cardinals secured an elite wideout this offseason by acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

Arizona's offense went from scoring the fewest points in the league in 2018 (14.1 per game) to a respectable 16th in 2019 (22.6).

Even playing in a stacked division with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, the "magic" talent Murray possesses could make the Cardinals a formidable team this season.