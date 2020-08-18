Luka Doncic Calls Historic 42-Point Playoff Debut 'Terrible' After 11 TOs, Loss

Making history wasn't enough for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

The second-year guard scored 42 points in a 118-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, the most ever for a player in an NBA postseason debut.

However, he called his performance "terrible," citing his high turnover numbers.

"I should never had like 11 turnovers," Doncic said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "That is 11 more possessions, imagine that. I think a lot of this game. I got to do way better than that."

The 2020 All-Star shouldn't be too hard on himself, though.

Since 1983-84, 12 players have turned the ball over 10 or more times in a postseason game, per Basketball Reference. Doncic joins a group that includes LeBron James, James Harden, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Magic Johnson.

He could certainly have worse company.

