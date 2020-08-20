ONE Championship No Surrender III: Card Start Time and TV/Stream Info

ONE Championship No Surrender III: Card Start Time and TV/Stream InfoAugust 20, 2020
ONE Championship's next event, No Surrender III, streams Friday, Aug. 19, from Bangkok, Thailand. The card is highlighted by the second semifinal of the promotion's bantamweight muay thai tournament.
Contenders Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai look to advance to the final, while the rest of the six-match card features the MMA debut of three-time WBC muay thai champion Fabio Pinca and the ONE debut of American Quitin Thomas.
Where and How to Watch
The event was pre-taped at Impact Arena in Bangkok behind closed doors and will be shown for the first time on Friday.
Viewers in the United States can watch the contest for free on B/R Live and the Bleacher Report app.
The card starts at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Main Card
Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort vs Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai (bantamweight muay thai tournament semifinal)
Mongkolpetch Petchyindee vs Sok Thy
Shannon Wiratchai vs Fabio Pinca
Wondergirl Fairtex vs Brooke Farrell
Marie Ruumet vs Little Tiger
Ben Royle vs Quitin Thomas
Top ONE: No Surrender II Headlines
Bantamweight muay thai tournament semifinal
Sangmanee takes on Kulabdam in hopes of advancing to the bantamweight muay thai tournament final, where they'll take on Saemapetch Fairtex. The winner of the tournament earns a title shot against champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who is 6-0 at ONE.
Both Thais are undefeated at ONE, with Sangmanee at 2-0 and Kulabdam at 1-0. Despite Kulabdam's long history of matches and a 61-10-5 record, he only has a third of the experience that Sangmanee has with a 182-27-5 record.
Fabio Pinca's MMA debut
It's not often you see a 36-year-old make an MMA debut, but three-time WBC muay thai champion Fabio Pinca will do just that.
After collecting 100 total wins in muay thai and kickboxing, the French-Italian makes the transition to MMA. Since his last match more than two years ago, Pinca has worked on his ground game in preparation for the 9-6 Shannon Wiratchai, who will be Pinca's first opponent under the ruleset less familiar to him.
American prospect makes his ONE debut
Twenty-eight-year-old American Quitin Thomas opens the No Surrender III card when he takes on Ben Royle in a featherweight clash.
The Florence, South Carolina, native was a decorated amateur before turning pro earlier this year. He amassed a 14-2 record, highlighted by a gold medal at the 2017 IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA.
Since then, Thomas relocated to Thailand where he trains under Tiger Muay Thai. He made his pro debut last January, winning by second-round TKO. We'll see how he fares against a 4-1 Royle.
