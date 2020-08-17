LeBron James After Kristaps Porzingis Ejected vs. Clippers: 'BOGUS AS HELL'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was disappointed to see Kristaps Porzingis ejected from Monday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.  

Porzingis picked up his second technical foul after intervening in an argument between Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic and Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr.

James reacted to the decision, calling it "BOGUS AS HELL":

Even Clippers head coach Doc Rivers wasn't a fan of the call:

When a prominent player who isn't involved in the game and the opposing head coach make it a point to voice their opposition, you might have messed up.

