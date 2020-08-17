Video: LeBron James Shows Off Tune Squad Jerseys for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. If James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Tune Squad will be rocking an entirely new look when it returns to the court.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed off the jerseys he and his Tune Squad teammates will be wearing for Space Jam: A New Legacy:

The design looked ripped from a 1990s NBA All-Star Game. It's certainly a significant departure from the style displayed by Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters July 16, 2021. Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Chris Paul are among the NBA stars joining LeBron in the film, while WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike will feature as well, per ESPN.

