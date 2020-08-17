Video: LeBron James Shows Off Tune Squad Jerseys for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Tune Squad will be rocking an entirely new look when it returns to the court.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed off the jerseys he and his Tune Squad teammates will be wearing for Space Jam: A New Legacy:

The design looked ripped from a 1990s NBA All-Star Game. It's certainly a significant departure from the style displayed by Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters July 16, 2021. Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Chris Paul are among the NBA stars joining LeBron in the film, while WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike will feature as well, per ESPN.