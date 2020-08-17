Michael Strahan's Game-Worn Giants Super Bowl XLII Jersey to Be Auctioned

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan celebrates after the Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in the Super Bowl XLII football game on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

New York Giants fans can own a piece of Super Bowl history, but it will reportedly cost them a head-turning amount of money.

Michael Strahan's game-used jersey from the Giants' Super Bowl XLII victory over the New England Patriots is on sale through Goldin Auctions. The Giants stunned Tom Brady and the previously 18-0 Patriots in the 17-14 win, and Strahan's defense spearheaded the effort.

The description notes it is the final Giants jersey Strahan wore prior to his retirement, and there are grass and dirt stains on the white jersey that further underscore its authenticity.

TMZ Sports noted the jersey is expected to sell for more than $100,000 after the starting bid of $20,000 quickly increased to $39,000.

Strahan is a Giants legend who was elected to the Hall of Fame after a career that included seven Pro Bowl nods, four All-Pro selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award and 141.5 sacks.

