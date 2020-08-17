Yankees News: Aroldis Chapman Activated, Could Pitch Monday vs. Red Sox

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced they activated star closer Aroldis Chapman ahead of Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters the plan is to immediately use Chapman in save situations, but he won't pitch in back-to-back games this week.

The six-time All-Star has yet to take the mound this season, having tested positive for COVID-19 in July. He made his last rehab appearance on Saturday at the Yankees' alternate site in Moosic, Pennsylvania.

Boone told reporters the workout "went well" and that Chapman was "probably ready to go."

Zack Britton has served as New York's closer in Chapman's absence. He has surrendered one earned run over 8.1 innings, registering eight saves.

It's a testament to the Yankees' bullpen depth that they can lose one of MLB's best late-inning pitchers and replace him with another who notched 120 saves over a three-year stretch with the Baltimore Orioles. Britton has been one of the anchors for a bullpen that is collectively eighth in FIP (3.65), per FanGraphs.

Chapman's return will make the group even stronger. The 32-year-old had 37 saves in 60 appearances while finishing with a 2.28 FIP in 2019, per FanGraphs.