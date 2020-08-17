Tiger Woods' 11-Year Old Son Charlie Wins Junior Tournament; Tiger Caddies

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' son Charlie is just 11 years old but he's already following in his father's footsteps on the golf course. 

Charlie won a U.S. Kids Golf event at Hammock Creek Golf Club this past weekend, shooting 33 in the nine-hole event, via Riley Morgan of Yahoo Sport Australia. He finished five strokes ahead of the rest of the field.

It might have helped that Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, was his caddie for the competition:

The younger Woods has showed off an impressive swing and has earned praise from his all-time great father.

"I'm still winning...for now," Woods joked about playing with his son in July, per Daniel Rapoport of Golf Digest. "He's starting to get into it. He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions."

It seems like only a matter of time before Charlie Woods is on the top of PGA Tour leaderboards.

