LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, More Stars Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

A number of athletes, including LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Sloane Stephens, all signed a letter addressed to "fans of every age, race and gender" that condemns voter suppression, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.  

"We saw you in the streets. We saw your social media posts. Your voices are breaking through, but it's now time to do more," the letter stated. "We know you have the ability to organize. So join us and take your protest to the election and fight to keep our community from being silenced. The most important thing you all need to know is Black voters matter more than ever."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

