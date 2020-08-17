Tom Brady Fits Buccaneers Offense 'Extremely Well,' Says OC Byron Leftwich

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff have heard the narrative that Tom Brady, or at least the 43-year-old version of Tom Brady, doesn't fit their offense with dynamic receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin making plays downfield.

They just don't believe it.

"People who say that don't know our offense," offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said in Peter King's Football Morning in America column. "I know what we really do. Who he is, and as smart as he is . . . He's done everything we ask our quarterbacks to do in this offense. I'm just telling you, he fits us extremely well."

Head coach Bruce Arians was quite blunt when assessing those who believe the narrative:

"They're not that smart. The guy can make every throw. He threw a ball 60 yards the other day to [wide receiver] Scotty Miller that was on a dime. The thing about our offense is you throw it to the guy that's open. If Tom [sees an open man deep], he takes the shot. If not, read it out. He and Peyton have that same characteristic. Like, I'm not gonna take a 50/50 shot when I got a 90 percent shot underneath."

Despite the confidence from Arians, the Peyton Manning comparison is somewhat apt since he didn't come close to resembling his prime form at the end of his career on the Denver Broncos. In fact, Manning threw nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 10 games in his final season.

Still, this is Brady. He is a six-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler who has proved doubters wrong his entire career.

It makes sense Arians and Leftwich would believe in him, even if there are concerns about his age and the reality he is joining a new team in an unusual offseason that had limited official team activities with team facilities closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady, like so many other players on new teams, is learning a system in a condensed amount of time.

Statistically, the future Hall of Famer had his lowest completion percentage (60.8) since 2013 and his lowest touchdown pass total (24) since 2003 (not counting 2008 when he was lost for the season in Week 1 because of injury) during the 2019 campaign.

The New England Patriots defense largely carried the team, and Brady's 6.6 yards per attempt stands out the most since it was his lowest total since 2002.

That stat, in theory, underscores a decrease in arm strength and ability to throw downfield, although New England's wide receivers weren't exactly great targets. Julian Edelman works more underneath, and no other wide receiver even reached 400 yards through the air last year.

It should be much different this time around throwing to Evans and Godwin, especially if Rob Gronkowski draws additional attention from safeties over the middle.

Arians and Leftwich believe Brady is ready to shine in Tampa Bay.