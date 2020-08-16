Broncos' Melvin Gordon Says He's 'Struggling a Little Bit' with Denver Altitude

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Signing with a new team always brings a number of adjustments, and for Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III, the elevation in Denver is a major one.  

"I'm struggling a little bit, I'm struggling a up here little bit with the altitude," he told reporters Sunday. "What I keep hearing is when we play other places, we won't even get tired, so I'm looking forward to that."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

