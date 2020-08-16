Nebraska Football Parents Push for Big Ten to Play 2020 Season in Open Letter

Will Newton/Associated Press

The family members of Nebraska football players issued an open letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren after the conference postponed all fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.

The parents wrote they wanted to "express our displeasure" about the decision. They're also requesting more transparency regarding why the Big Ten went ahead with the cancellation.

"We do not want to make light of the seriousness of this terrible disease, but it is not going away," the letter read. "Our sons are willing to assume this risk and commit to mitigating risks this fall."

Before the Big Ten even announced its final ruling, Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost raised the idea of the team's leaving the conference temporarily to play football.

Frost also joined Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green, president Ted Carter and athletic director Bill Moos in releasing a statement Tuesday to say they "continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics."

Two days later, Carter and Green issued a new statement to say Nebraska "is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference."

While the Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in postponing fall sports in 2020, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are all still operating with the purpose of staging football games. That almost certainly emboldens those in favor of seeing the Big Ten reverse course.

Ohio State star Justin Fields launched a petition through MoveOn that had garnered more than 140,000 signatures in almost six hours.

Frost was among the coaches who argued players are safer staying with their teams and playing games than they would be otherwise.

A number of United States-based sports leagues have successfully returned to play while moving all necessary personnel into central locations that are closely monitored and closed off to the wider public.

College football could plausibly do the same thing, with NCAA president Mark Emmert advocating for the idea to stage NCAA championships. The obvious question is how schools could embrace the concept without jeopardizing the long-term status of amateurism.

Fans want to see football, and the players want to play. But that outside pressure might not be enough to overcome the health concerns and potential ramifications of having schools such as Nebraska defy their conference's wishes.