2020 SEC College Football Schedule Release Date and Time Revealed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban meet in the center of the field before an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The SEC will announce its schedule for the 2020 season Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The first week of games will drop at 3 p.m. ET ahead of the full reveal.

The SEC is forging ahead with a 2020 fall season despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling all fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Fields Starts Petition to Play

    Ohio State QB Justin Fields already has thousands of signatures for petition demanding to have the Big Ten season reinstated

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Fields Starts Petition to Play

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA Doctor: Sports Not Safe

    NCAA chief medical officer says if testing stays the way it is, 'there's no way we can go forward with sports' (CNN)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA Doctor: Sports Not Safe

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Former SMU Kicker Sues School, Seeks Partial Tuition Refund

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former SMU Kicker Sues School, Seeks Partial Tuition Refund

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Nine Oklahoma Players Have COVID-19

    Riley says nine football players tested positive for the coronavirus after team had a break from practice for a few days

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Nine Oklahoma Players Have COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report