Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana Main Event Rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 179

John Locher/Associated Press

Holly Holm and Irene Aldana are finally slated to go head-to-head at UFC Fight Night 179.

The women's bantamweight main event was announced during the UFC 252 pay-per-view Saturday and will take place Oct. 3. Holm and Aldana were originally slated to fight at UFC Vegas 5, but the bout was postponed after Aldana tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are going through a very complicated world situation, and my country is no exception: COVID-19," Aldana said in an Instagram post. "Despite the fact that we have made camp in total isolation and with all health measures recommended by the authorities, unfortunately, I had some symptoms, and the test came back positive."

Holm bounced back after a rough stretch of fights to defeat Raquel Pennington at UFC 246. This will be her first fight not held on a pay-per-view since 2017. She is 3-5 in her last eight bouts since defeating Ronda Rousey in 2015.

Aldana has won five of her last six fights including her last bout, a knockout over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245.

No location has been determined for the fight.