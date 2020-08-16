Tony Kelley, Kai Kamaka and More Earn Bonus Prize Money from UFC 252 Card

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

Daniel Pineda
Daniel PinedaAssociated Press

While much of the focus on UFC 252 was on the main event between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, several fighters turned heads earlier in the card.

Virna Jandiroba and Daniel Pineda each earned a $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night with their victories Saturday in Las Vegas, according to Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting.

Kai Kamaka and Tony Kelley also took home a $50,000 bonus for Fight of the Night for their battle on the preliminary card.

    

    

