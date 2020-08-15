Blazers' Damian Lillard Drops 3 New Songs After Play-in Win vs. Grizzlies

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 16, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard moves the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A, dropped three new tracks on SoundCloud after his team's 126-122 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to advance to the playoffs Saturday (warning: NSFW language):

Lillard has been the star of the NBA restart, leading all scorers with 37.6 points per game en route to guiding the Blazers to a 6-2 mark. That includes a 61-point night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 30-year-old was also named the MVP of the league's restart on Saturday.

Portland will face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Lillard, who averaged 30.0 points and 8.0 assists per game during the regular season, has led Portland to the postseason for seven consecutive years.

